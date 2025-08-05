Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVTR. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avantor has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $928,000 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Avantor by 288.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

