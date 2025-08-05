Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE AVTR opened at $11.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Avantor has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $27.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $928,000. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Avantor by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

