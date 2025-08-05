Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Avantor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Stock Performance

Avantor stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avantor has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $928,000 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Avantor by 288.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.