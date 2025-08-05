Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,400 shares, anincreaseof176.5% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

AZMTF opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Azimut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

