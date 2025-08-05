Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,400 shares, anincreaseof176.5% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Azimut Exploration Price Performance
AZMTF opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Azimut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.
About Azimut Exploration
