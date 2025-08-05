B. Riley Estimates Etsy’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ETSY. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Etsy from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.76.

Etsy Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $57.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. Etsy has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. JBGlobal.com LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 68.2% during the first quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 42,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CTO Richard Edward Colburn III sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $110,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,140.96. The trade was a 44.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $77,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,318.88. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,041 shares of company stock worth $19,664,717. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.