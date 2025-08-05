B. Riley Estimates VSE’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of VSE in a research note issued on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of VSE from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

VSE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $156.85 on Monday. VSE has a twelve month low of $73.36 and a twelve month high of $158.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average of $120.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.04 and a beta of 1.33.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $272.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.39 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 7.37%. VSE’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in VSE by 86.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 132,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,392 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 38.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 226,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 62,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 56.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of VSE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 113,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth $8,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VSE news, Director Anita D. Britt sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $371,191.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $496,431.06. This trade represents a 42.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

