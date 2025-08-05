B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in B2Gold by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,987,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in B2Gold by 577.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,519,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,095 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in B2Gold by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,675,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,010,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $2,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. Wall Street Zen raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Cormark raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.83.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. B2Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -17.02%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

