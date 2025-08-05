Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,500 shares, agrowthof153.5% from the June 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Babcock International Group Price Performance
BCKIY stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $16.40.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
