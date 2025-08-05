Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Stock Price Up 0.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$59.00 to C$63.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Badger Infrastructure Solutions traded as high as C$52.90 and last traded at C$52.61. 211,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 95,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.29.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BDGI. CIBC increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$48.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.68%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.

