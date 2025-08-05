Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,500 shares, agrowthof125.1% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 385.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 385.0 days.
Bâloise Price Performance
Bâloise stock opened at $246.84 on Tuesday. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $208.35 and a twelve month high of $246.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.67.
About Bâloise
