Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2025

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,500 shares, agrowthof125.1% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 385.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 385.0 days.

Bâloise Price Performance

Bâloise stock opened at $246.84 on Tuesday. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $208.35 and a twelve month high of $246.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.67.

About Bâloise

(Get Free Report)

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.