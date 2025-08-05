Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Up 134.0% in July

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 319,900 shares, agrowthof134.0% from the June 30th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.1 days.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance
Shares of BNDSF opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.63.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
