Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Up 134.0% in July

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 319,900 shares, agrowthof134.0% from the June 30th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.1 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of BNDSF opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

