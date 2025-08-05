Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,437 Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NeuroPace were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NeuroPace by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NeuroPace by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $292.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.89.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 190.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 168,136 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $2,664,955.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,238,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,325,454.15. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NPCE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

