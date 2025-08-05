Barrington Research Expects Stronger Earnings for Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Sirius XM in a research report issued on Friday, August 1st. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Sirius XM Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $36.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,539.17. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,283,000 after buying an additional 12,313,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,284,000 after buying an additional 154,765 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 661.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,577,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,630,000 after buying an additional 3,107,313 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sirius XM by 41.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,094,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,345,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,876,000 after purchasing an additional 693,473 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

