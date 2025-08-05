Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXFree Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.93%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.67%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 169.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 48.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 82.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

