Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baxter International from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $22.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -226.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 50,377,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,469,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,904,000 after purchasing an additional 502,370 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 52.5% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,327,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 457,345 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11,821.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 387,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 384,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $10,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

