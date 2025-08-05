Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 134.5% in July

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 234,700 shares, agrowthof134.5% from the June 30th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 719,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAYRY. Hsbc Global Res raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

