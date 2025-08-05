BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC) Receives $327.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $327.5556.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONC shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $348.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $311.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $321.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BeOne Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 27,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.38, for a total value of $7,044,470.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $532,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,493 shares of company stock worth $35,948,388. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,061,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,150,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,951,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,377,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,491,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONC opened at $304.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.25. BeOne Medicines has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $308.87.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.93. BeOne Medicines had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that BeOne Medicines will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

