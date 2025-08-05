Berkshire Money Management Inc. Sells 1,285 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.3% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,743 shares of company stock valued at $24,921,913 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.86.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $535.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $491.65 and its 200-day moving average is $435.76. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

