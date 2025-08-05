Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Now – August 3rd

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, QUALCOMM, Snowflake, ServiceNow, Accenture, and Arista Networks are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, license or deploy AI technologies—such as machine-learning platforms, data analytics tools, cloud services and AI-optimized semiconductors. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to businesses harnessing AI for revenue growth and efficiency improvements, though they often trade at premium valuations and can be more volatile than broader market benchmarks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $56.64. 40,774,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,665,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded down $7.48 on Friday, hitting $250.85. 7,643,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,567,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.04 and its 200 day moving average is $281.92. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $239.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $148.19. 12,700,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.11 and its 200 day moving average is $154.86. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The company has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

NYSE SNOW traded down $18.43 on Friday, hitting $205.07. 8,572,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,446. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $229.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.88 and its 200 day moving average is $182.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $29.09 on Friday, hitting $914.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,572. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $994.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $950.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $11.92 on Friday, hitting $255.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,041,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,415. Accenture has a 1-year low of $254.20 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $5.66 on Friday, hitting $117.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,553,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,870. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The stock has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98.

