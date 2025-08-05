Best Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now – August 2nd

Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, IREN, Cleanspark, Core Scientific, TeraWulf, and Hut 8 are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets give them direct exposure to Bitcoin—whether by mining the cryptocurrency, holding it as an asset, or providing services like custody and transaction processing. Investing in these equities lets shareholders gain leveraged or indirect participation in Bitcoin’s price movements through regulated stock markets without having to buy or store the coins themselves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 43,055,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,524,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 6.24. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 50,399,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,813,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 4.57. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $15.40. 23,739,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,908,982. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. IREN has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $10.44. 17,843,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,393,584. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. Cleanspark has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $12.65. 14,607,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,353,036. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 6.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $18.63.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $4.76. 30,968,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,579,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Shares of HUT traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $19.78. 4,761,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. Hut 8 has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

