Best Fitness Stocks Worth Watching – August 3rd

Apple, lululemon athletica, PDD, Paychex, Garmin, Masco, and Best Buy are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive most of their revenue from the health and fitness industry, including gym chains, athletic apparel brands, equipment manufacturers and digital workout platforms. Investors buy fitness stocks to gain exposure to consumer spending on wellness trends, subscription-based memberships and technology-driven services such as wearables and connected workout apps. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.38. 97,423,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,912,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.33. 4,678,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.66 and a 200 day moving average of $299.32. lululemon athletica has a 12 month low of $191.44 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,640,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.16. The company has a market capitalization of $153.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $155.67.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,482. Paychex has a 52-week low of $122.07 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,080. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.99. Garmin has a 12-month low of $160.71 and a 12-month high of $246.50.

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

MAS traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.99. 4,104,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,590. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Masco has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.26. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

