Best Robotics Stocks To Watch Now – August 3rd

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Zebra Technologies, Alphatec, SPX Technologies, EPAM Systems, and TechnipFMC are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that design, manufacture or deploy robotic systems and automation technologies across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growth potential driven by advances in artificial intelligence, machine vision and industrial automation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,669,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,436,048. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,812,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,611. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.80. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $144.16.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76.

Alphatec (ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

ATEC traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. 12,995,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,736. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.05.

SPX Technologies (SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded up $14.04 on Friday, reaching $196.43. The company had a trading volume of 739,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. SPX Technologies has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $198.75.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM traded down $6.78 on Friday, hitting $150.93. 854,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,967. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.01.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

NYSE FTI traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. 3,531,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

