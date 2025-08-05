Best Social Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 3rd

Vertiv, Shopify, and Mondelez International are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is providing online platforms for user interaction, content sharing, and community building. Investors evaluate these stocks based on user growth, engagement metrics, and advertising revenue, since these factors drive the companies’ profitability. Because their value hinges on digital‐advertising trends, network effects and regulatory changes, social media stocks can be especially sensitive to shifts in user behavior and policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $3.94 on Friday, hitting $141.66. 10,317,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340,559. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $3.61 on Friday, hitting $118.60. 9,876,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,362,981. Shopify has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.57.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $63.93. 10,650,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,675,097. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

