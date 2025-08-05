Best Video Game Stocks To Follow Today – August 3rd

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, publish or distribute video games, as well as produce related hardware and services. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the gaming industry’s growth, which is driven by new game releases, digital distribution trends and evolving consumer preferences. Major examples include game developers, console manufacturers and online platform operators. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,740,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,707,151. The stock has a market cap of $785.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.05. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.75. 5,020,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,162. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99.

