Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price Performance

Shares of BWMX stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $520.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.24. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.97%.

About Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

