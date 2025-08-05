Bigcommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Bigcommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Bigcommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $4.99 on Friday.

About Bigcommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

