Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Trading Up 2.5%

Bilibili stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bilibili to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bilibili

Bilibili Profile

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.