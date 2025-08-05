Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Trading Up 2.5%
Bilibili stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.14 and a beta of 0.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bilibili Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
