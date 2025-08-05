Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $3.58 on Friday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $224.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3,535.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Further Reading

