Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:BDRX opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $166.93.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

