Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 319.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Biohaven by 84,800.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 35.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.50). On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BHVN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair raised shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Biohaven

Biohaven Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.