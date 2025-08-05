BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $93.74 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.7391.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,173 shares in the company, valued at $840,600.63. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.18.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

