BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Down 42.1% – Should You Sell?

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 42.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.43. 53,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 347,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BiomX in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BiomX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allostery Investments LP grew its position in shares of BiomX by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 940,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 296,796 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiomX during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BiomX during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BiomX by 81.1% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 701,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

