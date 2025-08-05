BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Up 361.4% in July

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,300 shares, anincreaseof361.4% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BioNexus Gene Lab Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of BioNexus Gene Lab stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioNexus Gene Lab had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 22.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered BioNexus Gene Lab to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

