Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Position Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Bitfarms worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BITF. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 2,629.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 3.49. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 40.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BITF shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jones Trading started coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bitfarms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BITF

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.