BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MQY. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 106,366.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.