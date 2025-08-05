Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $24.02 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.0208.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OWL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 70.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OWL stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $703.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

