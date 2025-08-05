BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $71.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $134.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.31.

BlueLinx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

