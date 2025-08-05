BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 214,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,042,724.43. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 63,837 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 271,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

