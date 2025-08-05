Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,100 shares, anincreaseof141.1% from the June 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Bravo Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BRVMF opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Bravo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.
About Bravo Mining
