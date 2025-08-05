Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Update

Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,790,000 shares, agrowthof442.6% from the June 30th total of 329,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently,10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Briacell Therap in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Briacell Therap stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Briacell Therap ( NASDAQ:BCTX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 1.90% of Briacell Therap as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

BCTX opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. Briacell Therap has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 13th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Briacell Therap will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

