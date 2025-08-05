Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Update

Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,790,000 shares, agrowthof442.6% from the June 30th total of 329,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently,10.6% of the company's stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Briacell Therap in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Briacell Therap stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTXFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 1.90% of Briacell Therap as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

BCTX opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. Briacell Therap has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 13th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Briacell Therap will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

