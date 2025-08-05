Brick & Kyle Associates Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.2% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

