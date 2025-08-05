Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

BNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $16.73 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

