Brokerages Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Target Price at $68.20

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.81. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

