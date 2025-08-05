Brokerages Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT at $87.91

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.9091.

CRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $85.00 target price on Credo Technology Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRDO

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $13,357,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 613,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,809,177.50. This represents a 21.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $4,470,689.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,603,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,992,916.56. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,021,264 shares of company stock valued at $86,032,061 over the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 138,686 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,219,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after acquiring an additional 733,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,846,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,643,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,482,000 after acquiring an additional 543,940 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,235,000 after acquiring an additional 589,151 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.59. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $118.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.