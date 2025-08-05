Brokerages Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Target Price at $515.50

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $515.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,454,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $5,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $511.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $512.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

