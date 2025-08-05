Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) Target Price at $157.69

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.5385.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

EXR opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.29. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.21.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.56%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $257,917,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 570.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,180,000 after acquiring an additional 956,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,107,000 after acquiring an additional 941,212 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $107,453,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

