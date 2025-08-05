Brokerages Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Price Target at $12.72

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.7188.

A number of analysts recently commented on GENI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Genius Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 1.86. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $143.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Genius Sports by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genius Sports by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

