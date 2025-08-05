Brokerages Set QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have commented on QNST. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. QuinStreet has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $966.77 million, a PE ratio of -1,710.29 and a beta of 0.71.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. QuinStreet had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $269.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 326.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 885.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth about $190,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

