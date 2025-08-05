Brokerages Set Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target at $77.71

Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.7143.

RMBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Rambus Price Performance

Insider Activity at Rambus

Shares of RMBS opened at $75.73 on Friday. Rambus has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77.

In other news, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $202,960.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,904 shares in the company, valued at $605,826.24. The trade was a 25.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

