Brokerages Set StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) PT at $63.43

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.4286.

STEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $62.00 target price on shares of StepStone Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

StepStone Group Price Performance

STEP stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.07 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $295.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -40.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 199,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $11,968,480.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 491,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,455,593.44. The trade was a 28.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason P. Ment sold 55,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $3,375,961.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,550.05. This trade represents a 61.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,144 shares of company stock valued at $25,370,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,419,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,524,000 after purchasing an additional 481,385 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,038,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,400,000 after purchasing an additional 438,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,495,000 after purchasing an additional 468,745 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,992,000 after purchasing an additional 94,477 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,962,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,548 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

